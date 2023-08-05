Documentary series: Skate Evolution – Between subculture and professional sport

As of: 08/05/2023 6:48 p.m

The documentary series Skate Evolution illuminates the emergence of skateboarding in Germany – tells of the people who changed skating in Germany.

Skateboarding isn’t just a pastime for most people. Skateboarding is a way of life, a stance, an attitude, a way of life – and at its core rebellion. At least since the 2020 Olympics, skating has been in the process of becoming a “real”, an official sport.

Skate Evolution describes the multifaceted development of skateboarding. A story of rise, fall, re-rise, meaning, legacy and influence. The skate (r)evolution didn’t happen in one place and we dive into the world of skating with the past and present skaters – a testimony of how skating feels, from its roots to today.

Spotlight on the skateboarding phenomenon

A fast-paced documentary series in which we kaleidoscopically highlight the phenomenon of skateboarding and look at skating and its currents from different angles.

No excavation of pure historical facts is in the foreground, but an emotional archeology with Lulu Magnus, Claus Grabke, Titus Dittmann, Yvonne Labedzki, Anna Groß, Jürgen Horwarth, Elke Krantz, Donald Campbell, Ralf Middendorf, Torsten “Goofy” Schubert, Christian Rothenhagen, Denny Pham, Lilly Stoephasius and many more – entertaining, emphatic, diverse, multi-ethnic, universal.

