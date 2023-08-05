Home » Documentary series: Skate Evolution – Between subculture and professional sport
Sports

Documentary series: Skate Evolution – Between subculture and professional sport

by admin
Documentary series: Skate Evolution – Between subculture and professional sport

As of: 08/05/2023 6:48 p.m

The documentary series Skate Evolution illuminates the emergence of skateboarding in Germany – tells of the people who changed skating in Germany.

Skateboarding isn’t just a pastime for most people. Skateboarding is a way of life, a stance, an attitude, a way of life – and at its core rebellion. At least since the 2020 Olympics, skating has been in the process of becoming a “real”, an official sport.

Skate Evolution describes the multifaceted development of skateboarding. A story of rise, fall, re-rise, meaning, legacy and influence. The skate (r)evolution didn’t happen in one place and we dive into the world of skating with the past and present skaters – a testimony of how skating feels, from its roots to today.

Spotlight on the skateboarding phenomenon

A fast-paced documentary series in which we kaleidoscopically highlight the phenomenon of skateboarding and look at skating and its currents from different angles.

No excavation of pure historical facts is in the foreground, but an emotional archeology with Lulu Magnus, Claus Grabke, Titus Dittmann, Yvonne Labedzki, Anna Groß, Jürgen Horwarth, Elke Krantz, Donald Campbell, Ralf Middendorf, Torsten “Goofy” Schubert, Christian Rothenhagen, Denny Pham, Lilly Stoephasius and many more – entertaining, emphatic, diverse, multi-ethnic, universal.

See also  F1, Red Bull mechanic makes irony about the flood in Emilia Romagna. Then delete everything

You may also like

Football: Atalanta; Gasperini, for the squad you have...

3rd league: Thrilling game between relegated Jahn and...

Raúl Jiménez Ends Goal Drought with First Goal...

he was an Indian talent – breaking latest...

What Bo Svensson expects from Tom Krauss

2023 Women’s World Cup odds: USA no longer...

3rd division: Dynamo Dresden starts the season with...

Daniel Sancho | The son of actor Rodolfo...

Bundesliga friendlies: Leverkusen wins endurance test against West...

PSG Firm in Stance, Mbappé’s Future Hangs in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy