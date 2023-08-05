BioNxt Solutions Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company“) (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased

to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“) at a price of $0.265 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up

to $3,975,000 (the “Offering“).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for research, development, and commercialization programs and general working capital purposes. The Offering may close on one or

more dates as the Company may determine.

The Company may pay a finder’s fee in connection with the Offering to eligible arm’s length finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued

in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the

United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall

not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next‐generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and

evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low‐cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation

of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany,

and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address

events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always,

identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”,

“could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of

future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in

forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such

statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are

based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation

to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

