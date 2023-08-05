Yves Rocher are closing their stores | Info

“Yves Rocher” will continue online sales, but they are closing their stores.

“Yves Rocher” plans to close all its stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the next few months. The famous French brand of natural cosmetics, which was founded in 1965 in La Gacil by the French visionary Yves Rocher, announced the news of the closure on Thursday in Stuttgart, where the headquarters of this retail chain for Germany is located.

“Yves Rocher” will continue online sales, so it is not certain whether the company has reached the bottom, i.e. is ripe for bankruptcy, but with the store closings, hundreds of employees are affected.

“With the existing business model, Yves Rocher is no longer able to operate sustainably and successfully. Stores will gradually close over the coming months.”they announced from the German-speaking sales headquarters in Stuttgart.

According to earlier information, the company has about 140 stores in German-speaking countries. Branch closure it will affect 350 employees, according to the announcement of this cosmetic brand.

Experts point out that the main reason why the number of companies firing in Germany is growing is the result of tensions on the European continent.

