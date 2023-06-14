Does the new Juve striker come from the Premier League? Milan, the latest idea is Samardzic

Once the championship is over, the transfer market. Among the most active Italian clubs in these hours is la Juventuswho has to decide what to do on the attacking department. Arek’s was not redeemed, but could return by dealing with the Marseille based on a lower figure than the 7 million initially agreed. The other question to be resolved is that relating to Dusan Vlahovic, on which evaluations are underway to understand what its future will be. In case of important offers, from approx 80 million eurosthe bianconeri will not oppose the transfer.

⚪⚫ Via Vlahovic? La Juventus punta Firmino

To understand, at this point, who could take his place. One of the objectives seems to come from Premier League. It’s about Roberto Firminostriker who ended his adventure with the Liverpool and will be free to parameter zero. So a double deal, technical and economic, with the striker who likes a lot Max Allegri.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus, Milan and Naples mocked: where are Hojlund and Asensio going

🔴⚫ Samardzic from Udinese to replace Brahim Diaz

Even the Milan is taking action in these hours to shore up the squad to be made available to Stefano Pioli. After the return of brahim diaz al Real Madrid, the priority has become to find a new attacking midfielder, even better if left-footed and therefore able to play on the right wing too. Said that a new chance will be given to The Ketelaerethe name that has emerged in these hours is that of Lazar Samardzic.

The Udinese midfielder has long been followed by Napoli, which for the moment has not yet closed the purchase. The Neapolitans are still grappling with the replacement of Spallettithis allows other clubs to enter the open-ended negotiations straight leg, just like that of Samardzic. Udinese asks for a figure between i 15 and 20 million euros for its transfer.

🔵 Crazy idea Naples, observed Jadon Sancho

In home Napoli – as mentioned – the priority is to find a new coachbut the market men of Of Lawrence they are however probing the market to understand with which reinforcements to improve the Italian champion team. According to the reporter of CBS SportsBen Jacobs, on the microphones of The United StandNapoli would be on the trail of Jadon Sancho. The England striker failed to become the brightest star in the Manchester United and his farewell in the summer cannot be excluded.

The British journalist reveals that there have been gods scout to follow the latest matches of Sancho and an offer in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out. But besides the Napoli the PSG, looking for new faces for next season. The deal, however, seems extremely complex, considering the disproportionate figures (approx 60 millioned) and for the purchase of tag that for the engagement very high (approx 18 millioned) of the striker born in 2000.