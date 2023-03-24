She is back “The School at the Stadium”, the initiative aimed at the youngest signed Atalanta B.Calways a supporter of sports as a tool for social inclusion: the socio-educational project born in 2001 and now in its 20th edition, thanks to the success achieved over the years, involving over 26,000 children from primary and secondary schools of first and second degree of Bergamo and province.

Nine “appointments” held at the Certain stage of Bergamo – which hosts the home games of the Atalanta BC First Team – whose educational value has been recognized for years by theNational Observatory on Sporting events of the Ministry of the Interior: the morning of “school at the stadium” is divided into several stages, from the visit to the stadium to the games on the field, enriched by spaces for debate and discussion in which important topics are tackled with the children such as the values ​​of sport, respect for the rules, correct cheering, the fight against racism and much more.

Thursday 23 March, Dole Italyleader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit and Official Healthy Food Sponsor di Atalanta B.C. from the 2021-2022 season, he attended the 4th day of the initiative to support the sports-educational project and raise awareness among young people about the importance of good eating habits.

During a dedicated moment – “Snack with Dole” – the company told children and teenagers, with a brief and engaging speech, the importance of a varied and balanced diet in which the consumption of fresh fruit, which supplies the body with water, fibre, vitamins, mineral salts and other precious nutrients, assumes a fundamental role, as promoted by the World Health Organization which recommends about 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day. For a break based on health and taste, all the boys received a snack bag: inside it a Banana Premium Dole, a concentrate of energy, rich in sugars and minerals such as fructose and potassium which make it the favorite snack for sports, starting from the smallest.

“We are pleased to return to Bergamo to support and experience up close this wonderful initiative organized by Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio whose values ​​and mission we share. The younger generations are the future and meetings like these are an important occasion for us to encourage the joyous consumption of fresh fruit which is the basis of a healthy lifestyle from an early age. Fruit is a food that is good for you, naturally sweet, to be eaten as a snack, on-the-go or even as the protagonist of healthy, original and tasty recipes. And doing it is so much fun.” comment Christine Children Dole Italy Marketing Manager.