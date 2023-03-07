Sunday, March 12, the queen race takes place in Milan’s Parco Sempione which, like every year, offers adrenaline and excitement to all sports lovers: Dole Italyalready a supporter of the competition in 2022, reconfirms its presence as Technical Partner.

Sempione Trophyorganized by Road Runners Club Milano in collaboration with Sportitudeis a constant in the calendar of Milanese events dedicated to runners: Dole Italia, leader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, embraces the initiative by promoting the importance of the role of sport and nutrition for psycho-physical well-being of people.

Participants in the race, with start and finish in the famous Gianni Brera Civic Arena in Milan, can choose to challenge each other on three different routes: 9.98 km of competitive race, 9.98 km of non-competitive race and, for those who want to enjoy a special Sunday, with friends or family, 5km non-competitive race.

To support all marathon runners Banana Premium Dolepositioned in the refreshment points along the itinerary that crosses the Arena Civica, the Arco della Pace, the Triennale and the Castello Sforzesco.

“Milan is a dynamic, avant-garde city rich in history and culture. We are participating in the Sempione Trophy for the second consecutive year with our core-business product, the Banana Premium Dole, the ideal snack for those who practice sports, suitable to be consumed before, during and after physical activity. The fruit, rich in potassium, vitamins (A, B1, B2, C, PP), calcium, iron and phosphorus, is the right choice to fill up on energy and cross the finish line” he comments Christine ChildrenMarketing Manager of Dole Italy.