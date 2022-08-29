Total control of the game, enveloping maneuver, clean sheet: seven days before the championship you can be optimistic thanks to goals from Svidercoschi, Pasqualino and Alex Cossalter

FELTRE

Qualification for the 32nd of the Italian Cup, three goals, enveloping maneuvers and a feeling of total control of the game. Plus the clean sheet, contrary to what had happened in eight of the nine summer friendlies. The Dolomiti Bellunesi of the Coppa Italia makes a great impression, beyond the lack of consistency of a Levico Terme who showed up in Feltre not as hungry as might have been expected. The people from Trentino are no longer the same team as last season, having lost very precious elements, and are still in an extensive running-in phase. However, it must be said that they clashed with a home team that presented themselves at their best, on the day of the official start of the year. Already the last tests showed evident progress and yesterday there was the pleasant and applauded confirmation. The practical passage of the round was resolved already in the first half, when Svidercoschi and Pasqualino in the lap of 29 ‘had led to the Dolomite 2-0. Virvilas avoided the passive goal in the only time he was called into question and after a few turns of the hands of the second half Alex Cossalter thought about making the statement more round. Not bad the injection of confidence in view of Sunday’s debut in the league against Villafranca, while as for the Cup, the opponent will only be known in the coming days. However, Montebelluna is likely to be, for a simple geographical question. The only concern, and not even so minor, concerns the injury that occurred at the end of the first half in Vinciguerra. Worries about the knee of the winger, who came out on his feet but heavily bandaged, and at the moment Estevez is also out due to registration problems.

PASQUALINO IS ON FIRE

The Dolomiti Bellunesi of the Cup takes place with 3-4-3, in which Alari, Pettinà and Toniolo are placed in front of Virvilas. Pasqualino and Macchioni occupy the outside lanes, with mainly offensive tasks. In attack, on the other hand, captain Alex Cossalter and Vinciguerra flank the striker Svidercoschi. On the bench, but only in honor of the signing, Conti and Faraon. Long-term resident Thomas Cossalter in the stands. It takes a few minutes to understand that it risks being a solo in the Dolomites. High and choral pressing, attentive rearguard and quality dispensed with kilos from the good feet of the midfield. To anticipate the goal of Svidercoschi (19 ‘) there are a closure of the goalkeeper Amoroso on Vinciguerra, an inviting free-kick kicked very badly by Casella and an advance to the last against Svidercoschi by the Trentino rearguard. Which, however, capitulates when from Artioli’s short corner, Casella crosses a ball in the middle on which the Roman striker of the Dolomites has only to head the advantage into the net. On another choral action, Macchioni hits an inviting cross from Pasqualino badly. And then the exterior coming from Arzignano confirms to live a dream week in terms of implementation. To the three goals scored in recent releases, he adds the most important with a spectacular flying shot from outside (29 ‘) on a corner from Casella: 2-0. Excellent then Virvilas to replicate on Forestan in the final part of the fraction. Therefore, what happens at the start of the two minutes of recovery is really a regret: injury to Vinciguerra, who will be replaced by De Paoli at the start of the second half.

FEAR IN THE FORUM, THEN TRIS

A lot of anxiety in the interval, because the former president of Belluno Livio Gallio suffers a bad blow to the head in the stands, immediately rescued by the medical staff. As for the field, the Dolomites never see their double advantage undermined, despite the fact that Levico returns with more pride and greater ease. Indeed, a high pressure from Svidercoschi and the subsequent through pass by Macchioni identifies Cossalter ready to hit the easiest of the 3-0. Then a whirlwind of changes – in Onescu, Corbanese, De Carli and Sommacal -, final minutes in the rain and passage of the certified round at the triple whistle. Now it’s up to the championship. And the Dolomites get there great.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – LEVICO TERME 3-0

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (3-4-3): Virvilas; Alari, Pettinà, Toniolo; Pasqualino (85 ‘Sommacal), Casella (78’ De Carli), Artioli, Macchioni; Alex Cossalter (72 ‘Onescu), Svidercoschi (72’ Corbanese), Vinciguerra (46 ‘De Paoli). Available: Saccon, Conti, Arcopinto, Faraon. Coach Lucio Brando.

LEVICO TERME (4-3-1-2): Amorous; Marini, Marchesan, Masetti, Scandilori; Forestan (79 ‘Compaore), Nicolas Santuari, Gabriel Santuari (65’ Rinaldo); Fracaro (46 ‘Gubellini); Orsega (46 ‘Gasperotti), Moraschi (56’ Preknicaj). Available: Segantini, Bortolotti, Dalla Bernardina, Zamboni. Coach Claudio Rastelli.

Referee: Esposito of Naples. Assistants: Lembo di Valdarno, Mansutti di Basso Friuli.

Rarely: 13 ‘Svidercoschi, 29’ Pasqualino; 54 ‘Cossalter.

Note: about 250 spectators (179 paying). Corners 8-2. Casella (D), Gubellini, Masetti (L) are booked. Recovery 2 ‘pt, 3’ st