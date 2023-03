Three-time Olympic champion Ester Ledecká dominated the parallel slalom qualification of the World Cup in Berchtesgaden. In the second race after almost a year’s break caused by a broken collarbone, she gave the other snowboarders more than a second. In the elimination races, which will start at 1:35 p.m., he can at least follow up on the second place from Wednesday’s giant slalom in Rogla, Slovenia.

