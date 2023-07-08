Dominicans Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Estévez Selected as Replacements for All-Star Game

Dominican players Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carlos Estévez of the Los Angeles Angels have been chosen to participate in the upcoming All-Star Game, which will be held next Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Both players were announced as replacements for injured players.

Perdomo was added to the roster on Friday as a replacement for Cubs shortstop Dasby Swanson, who is currently sidelined with an injury. This will mark the fourth All-Star appearance for the Diamondbacks this year, with Perdomo joining teammates Corbin Carroll, Gourdes Gurriel, and Zac Gallen.

In 72 games this season, Perdomo has demonstrated his skills by hitting .274/.381/.416 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. His inclusion in the All-Star Game recognizes his outstanding performance so far.

On the other hand, Estévez will be replacing Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League roster. Clase, also from the Dominican Republic, will not be able to attend the event due to personal reasons.

Estevez has had an impressive season with the Angels, showcasing a 1-2 record, a remarkable 1.85 ERA in 35 appearances, and 21 saves in as many chances. He has displayed his dominance on the mound with 42 strikeouts in 34 innings of work.

The addition of Perdomo and Estévez to the All-Star Game highlights the talent and depth of Dominican players in Major League Baseball. Fans can look forward to seeing these exceptional athletes showcase their skills on the field in Seattle.

