The prosecutor’s office of the football federation has referred Alfredo Trentalange, former president of The Hague, for the D’Onofrio case, the head of the arbitration prosecutor’s office arrested for international drug trafficking. The office headed by Giuseppe Chine’ has rejected the request for a plea deal made by Trentalange who resigned from the presidency in The Hague last December 18th.
January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 5:34 pm)
