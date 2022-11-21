The President of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange has sent a letter to the former President of The Hague Marcello Nicchi who had called him into question on the appointment of Rosario D’Onofrio as a member of the National Disciplinary Commission, of which he became chief prosecutor and arrested a few days ago for international drug trafficking (with his accomplices he allegedly introduced over six tons of marijuana and hashish into Lombardy). In short, who had proposed D’Onofrio to The Hague? Here is Trentalange’s reply to Nicchi

“With reference to the email received on November 19, I acknowledge the confirmation also from you that Mr. Rosario D’Onofrio (then OA) was appointed member of the National Disciplinary Commission on March 17, 2009 “President Marcello Nicchi” , and subsequently confirmed in the assignment. In your opinion, however, what I stated in the call conference with the Presidents of the Sections and of the CRAs would only be “partial truth”, as I would have omitted that Mr. Rosario D’Onofrio would have been proposed by me to the National Committee of the time.Without any polemical intent but with the same spirit with which you urge me to have a duty of transparency towards the members, I regret to remind you that, also pursuant to the AIA Regulation in force at the time, the competence of each nomination proposal to the National Committee for the role in question was the exclusive prerogative of the President of the AIA. Instead, I only learned today that you would have proposed to the NC Mr. Rosario D’Onofrio for the n omina in the National Disciplinary Commission in March 2009, although I was aware that the same had not carried out, in your opinion, “previous particular activities”. Despite this, you nevertheless decided to propose him for an appointment in a role of national importance not only in 2009, but you subsequently reiterated this proposal for an appointment in the same function even when, due to regulatory changes, the Head of the Technical Sector no longer had the of the right to vote in the National Committee, thus allowing Mr. Rosario D’Onofrio a 12-year stay in the roles of a judging associative commission, a circumstance that allowed him to see the credibility of a curriculum validated for multi-year associative functions carried out in the field of domestic justice. In these difficult times for our Association, as you yourself say you are well aware of, I would have expected from a Meritorious Manager not clarifications to assign responsibility, but rather proposals to avoid in the future what in the past led even that group into error manager who, together with you, signed your letter and whom I take the opportunity to say goodbye”.