Following Luka Doncic’s epic triple data of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists last week, becoming the first person in history, Donovan Mitchell created a new record today, with 71 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists against the Bulls. Became the first player in history to score more than 70 points and 10 assists, and the seventh player in history to score more than 70 points in a single game.

Interestingly, Donovan Mitchell also chose to miss the second free throw today when the team was behind by two points, and then successfully grabbed the offensive rebound and made up the first time, pulling the game into the overtime and continuing to kill Quartet scored 13 points in the overtime, helping the team to win 145:134.

Players who have scored more than 70 points in a single game in history include Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker, and today Mitchell officially became the latest player to reach this milestone.

