Donte DiVincenzo Joins New York Knicks: A Look at His Performance and Impact

Title: Donte DiVincenzo Signs Four-Year, $50 Million Deal with the New York Knicks

Subtitle: DiVincenzo joins former teammates Bronson and Hart in the Big Apple

Date: July 1, 2023

Author: Tim Bontemps

New York, NY – The New York Knicks have bolstered their roster by signing free guard Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal. DiVincenzo’s agent, Jason Glosson, confirmed the signing on Saturday, reuniting the former Villanova player with teammates Jalen Bronson and Josh Hart.

Last season, DiVincenzo showcased his skills with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 72 regular-season games. The 26-year-old guard had a career-high shooting percentage of 39.7 from beyond the arc, attempting 5.3 three-pointers per game.

The Knicks’ pursuit of DiVincenzo comes after signing Bronson as a free agent last year and trading for Hart at the trade deadline. With the addition of DiVincenzo, the Knicks have added another Villanova product to their roster, solidifying their lineup.

DiVincenzo declined a player option worth $4.7 million for next season, seeking a more substantial contract in free agency. The Knicks were able to secure his services, providing them with a solid defender and three-point specialist to complement their existing team.

In a trade earlier on Saturday, the Knicks sent forward Obi Tobin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two future second-round picks. This move allowed the team to create a rotation spot for DiVincenzo while remaining under the salary cap.

Selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft, DiVincenzo spent four seasons with the team. He started 66 games during the Bucks’ championship-winning 2021 season but suffered an ankle injury that limited his participation in the playoffs. Following a brief stint with the Sacramento Kings, DiVincenzo signed a one-year player option with the Golden State Warriors last year.

The Knicks are enthusiastic about DiVincenzo’s addition to the roster, hoping to build on their success from last season when they won their first playoff series in a decade. While they eventually fell to the Miami Heat in the next round, the Knicks are aiming to make further strides in the upcoming season.

As head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to shape the team’s identity, the acquisition of DiVincenzo adds depth to their perimeter rotation, joining the likes of RJ Barrett, Emmanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes.

The signing of DiVincenzo represents the Knicks’ commitment to strengthening their roster and making a competitive push in the upcoming season. Fans can look forward to seeing DiVincenzo’s contributions on both ends of the court as the team sets their sights on glory in the Eastern Conference.

