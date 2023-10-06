Doping Pogba, the counter-analysis of the Juventus player: live news

Hours of waiting for the Frenchman as he awaits the outcome of the counter-analysis carried out yesterday at the Acqua Acetosa laboratory. After the positivity to testosterone found last August 20th, we are now awaiting the results of the tests on sample B. Updates and scenarios

It’s hours of waiting for Paul Pogba, with an outcome that could open up different scenarios on his career and future at Juventus. They were carried out yesterday at the Acqua Acetosa laboratory in Rome the counter-analysis on sample B, after the positivity to testosterone found last August 20th after the match against Udinese. The results should arrive in the next few hours, perhaps already in the evening of today, Friday 6 October. If the second sample is also confirmed positive, the judicial process will begin.

What can happen: all scenarios

If sample B tests positive, the investigation phase will begin. Pogba may possibly be questioned or send defense briefs, pointing to the “non-intentionality” of the hiring. At the end of the proceedings, the anti-doping prosecutor’s office may request dismissal from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal (Tna) or referral, thus sending the Juventus number 10 to trial. That risks 2 to 4 years of suspension, maximum penalty foreseen in these cases. There is also the possibility that in the end a plea agreement will be reached, with a proposed sanction and a discount not exceeding 50% of the Prosecutor’s request: if, for example, the request was for 2 years, the disqualification could be of 12 months.

Juventus’ possible moves

Juventus is waiting. With the confirmation of the positivity after the counter-analysis, the Juventus club (Based on the FIGC-Lega-AIC agreements) could suspend the payment of the player’s salary, guaranteeing the minimum wage (39 thousand euros gross). In the event of disqualification, however, the most concrete hypothesis would be to terminate the contract expiring in June 2026. Juventus could thus save several million: Pogba, in fact, earns 8 net per season and weighs on the club’s budget just over 11. Multiplied by the remaining 3 years, minus the part of the salary paid so far in the current season, Juventus would cancel from the budget an item that would weigh more than 30 million in the next three years.

JUVENTUS

Injuries and doping: the stages of Pogba’s nightmare

The first injury in the summer of 2022 in the USA: the beginning of a long ordeal that allowed him to make his debut only in February, in the derby against Torino. Disciplinary reasons, relapses and other muscular problems, including the latest against Cremonese, make him available on a limited basis. This year too, a complex retreat, injuries and moments before the suspension due to a positive anti-doping test on the 1st day POGBA SUSPENDED FOR DOPING, WHAT IS THE RISK: LIVE NEWS

THE RETURN TO TURIN

Let’s start from the beginning. After the end of his contract with Manchester United, Paul Pogba has only one goal: to return to Juventus, which he left six years earlier to fly to the Premier League. Continuous contacts between the Bianconeri and the Frenchman’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and an agreement reached: the dream of Juventus fans is reality Pogba arrives in Turin on a private flight on the afternoon of 8 July and the following day he carries out medical visits with the Juventus club

POGBACK!

The Frenchman arrives on a free transfer and signs a contract with Juventus until 2026. After the official announcement, the new presentation in the press conference, where he shows the number 10 shirt, already worn in his first Juventus experience “My heart has chosen Juve – his first words -, I feel at home here. It’s a dream to be back, I want to do better than the first time and win again”

INJURY IN THE USA AND CONSERVATIVE THERAPY

The new adventure, however, does not start in the best way. In fact, without training during the tour in the United States, Pogba is experiencing discomfort in his right knee: it is July 24th. The tests highlight a lesion of the lateral meniscus of the right knee and the Juventus medical staff is oriented towards the operation, but the Frenchman decides to take time and continue with conservative therapy. The start of the season is skipped

