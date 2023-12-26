double against Benzema’s team in the beating of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema met again this Tuesday on matchday 18 of the Saudi Arabian league, where Al Nassr won 2-5 in the field of Al Ittihad, led by Argentine Marcelo Gallardo. The Portuguese scored again after scoring two penalties. The first to tie the game in the 19th minute after the locals scored through Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 14th minute. Al Nassr took the lead with Anderson Talisca’s goal in the 38th minute before the break. After the break, Abderrazak scored his double in the 51st minute to tie the score. However, Ronaldo would have the opportunity to score again from the penalty spot and he did not waste the opportunity in the 68th minute with a shot close to the goalkeeper’s right vertical.

The ‘Bicho’ is the top scorer in the Arab League with 19 goals, and he is also the footballer with the most goals in all of 2023. He already has 53 goals and registers 15 assists. Neither Haaland nor Mbappé have those numbers. Sadio Mané would also score his double in the 75th and 82nd to seal the victory over the team of a Benzema who did not shine as expected.

It is worth mentioning that Al Ittihad played with one less from the 66th minute due to the red card that Fabinho, a Brazilian midfielder who played for English Liverpool, saw. With this result, Al Nassr remains in second place with 43 points, only surpassed by the leader Al Hilal who has 50 points.

The next commitment for Cristiano and company will be on Saturday, December 30 when they visit the home of Al Taawon to close the year. Benzema’s squad remains in sixth place with 28 points and will close 2023 also on Saturday when it faces Al’Taee.

