Double murder in Cerignola: debt hypothesis behind the death of father and son

Cerignola (Foggia), 1 August 2022 – Un debt just over ten thousand euros may have been the reason that led to the double murder of Cerignolawhere the bodies of Gerardo e Pasquale Davide Cirillo. Father and son were killed and found in the countryside, in an agricultural land in the municipality of Foggia which they had rented to work as farmers. Both were killed with a gunshot to the back of the head.

Gerardo Cirillo had a criminal record: in 2014 he was arrested after 230 grams of cocaine were discovered in an attic of a town belonging to him. His son Pasquale Davide, on the other hand, was cleansed. To give the alarm to the police was the man’s wife, worried because on Saturday evening father and son did not return home. At that point she went to the police station in Cerignola and filed a complaint.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, the two Saturdays went to the agricultural fund to prepare the land for the cultivation of artichokes. It is unclear to investigators whether the father or son was killed first. What is certain is that the former dead body discovered was that of Pasquale Davide Cirillo, which emerged from a pile of black irrigation pipes. The young man would not have died instantly, but he would have traveled a few dozen meters before collapsing to the ground. Traces of blood were clearly visible on the ground.

After a few hours the policemen of the steering wheels managed to find the lifeless body of the father: it was always well hidden under the same pile of pipes and wrapped inside a white plastic bag. At the scene of the ambush officers recovered a single shell from a 3.80 caliber pistol.

Today the latest updates of the story speak of the discovery of the car of the two victims: it had been abandoned under a bridge along the Carapelle river, in an area not far from the agricultural land. Car that the same killer could have used it for escape. Since last night the policemen have been listening to relatives and friends of the victims: they all declared that both seemed apparently serene. With the double murder of Gerardo and Pasquale Cirillo the number of murder victims in Foggia since the beginning of the year rises to 8: before yesterday’s killings, there were 3 in Foggia, 2 in San Severo, and 1 in Zapponeta. These are mainly unresolved cases, with the exception of San Severo where the two alleged perpetrators, both minors, appeared.

