Austria’s U21 team has their first victory in the current European Championship qualification under their belt. Five days after the disappointing 1-1 draw in Cyprus, coach Werner Gregoritsch’s team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 (0-0) in Ried on Tuesday and temporarily took the lead in Group H. Leopold Querfeld (63rd) and Noah Bischof (66th), who were withdrawn from the A team, scored the decisive goals with a double strike.

