Renewed investments and plants for an updated product range suitable for every need of use. At the roots of the DR Automobiles phenomenon

Alessandro Pinto





@

Alepinto8

In a successful corporate story, dreams, entrepreneurial skills, difficulties, ascents and a happy ending are hardly lacking. In the case of DR Automobiles, only the last element is missing, the happy ending, in the sense that 2023 for the Italian group represents instead the new beginning of a chapter of its existence, to be written after the commercial successes of the last two years. A complicated two-year period to say the least for the entire automotive industry, grappling with adaptation to emission standards and cornered by the shortage of materials that have multiplied the numbers in red, especially in the balance sheets of manufacturers operating in the European scenario . In the Italian one, certainly not immune to the difficulties of the current context, the results of the Molise group shine, closing a 2022 to frame, thanks also to a respectable December with 2,172 registrations. More than 25,000 cars sold mainly in Italy, but also abroad, where DR expects to expand rapidly in 2023.

Dr Automobiles: Cresceta Record — Growth on the Italian market was 192.76% compared to 8,362 units in 2021, with a share that rose from 0.57% to 1.86%. The ascent was driven by the DR 4.0, DR 5.0 and DR 6.0 models, the first and last in the top ten of the best-selling LPG vehicles in Italy. “A result achieved through a project of constant growth” – declared Massimo Di Risio, president of DR Automobiles Groupe – “Since 2016 we have embarked on a path of technological, qualitative and stylistic development which has allowed us to gain market share step by step. And 2023 will be a year of further expansion for our group. With the launch of the two new premium brands Sportequipe and Ickx, we will have 4 brands for a total of 17 models, which will range from a full-electric city car to an off-road vehicle. -road diesel common-rail, passing through SUVs of different sizes Thermohybrid petrol/LPG or Hybrid Plug-in. With this offer – added Di Risio – we believe we can satisfy any type of demand”. See also Chiara Melon, tricolor gold with the 4x100 relay

new plants group dr — With its roots increasingly rooted in the territory, in 2023 the DR Automobiles Group begins to look at foreign markets. The expansion strategy envisages a wider product offering, supported by the increase in the production capacity of the Macchia d’Isernia plant in Molise to 5,000 units per day. The plant now boasts 4 assembly lines and the research and development center with annexed style center has been strengthened. The new automated spare parts warehouse remains to be completed, while the new production plant dedicated to the Sportequipe and Ickx brands has just opened its doors. Positioned above the generalists Evo and DR, they will try to make their way on the main European markets such as Spain, France and Germany. In detail, the DR range will be expanded with the DR 1 electric city car, the DR 3.0 compact crossover, the DR 7.0 and the 4×4 pick-up, which will join the DR 4.0, DR 5.0 and DR 6.0. The Evo brand will complement the current Evo 3 and the Cross4 pick-up with the restyling of the Evo 4 and the debut of the new Evo 5. The Sportequipe brand enters the market with three SUVs: Sportequipe 5, Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7. In the second half From 2023 the range will be expanded with the arrival of the full-electric city car Sportequipe 1 and the 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV Sportequipe 8. Ickx will debut with the K2, the latest generation 2.0 diesel off-road vehicle. From Macchia d’Isernia, the vehicles of the Dr Automobiles Group have begun to march towards Europe. See also The Chinese men's curling team lost 6:8 to the US team and suffered a two-game losing streak - Xianning Net