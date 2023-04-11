On April 10th, Beijing time, all the games on the final day of the NBA regular season ended. The Lakers, Warriors and other teams all won. The West ushered in the finale of the regular season, and the final ranking was determined.

Nuggets (53-29), Grizzlies (51-31), Kings (48-34), Suns (45-37), Clippers (44-38) and Warriors (44-38) The top 6 in the West, while the Lakers (43 wins and 39 losses), the Timberwolves (42 wins and 40 losses), the Pelicans (42 wins and 40 losses) and the Thunder (40 wins and 42 losses) are ranked 7th to 10th in the West. Four teams will compete for the playoffs in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Clippers will face the fourth-ranked Suns in the West in the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors will face the third-ranked Kings in the first round, the Lakers will face the Timberwolves in the playoffs, and the Pelicans will face the Thunder, the tenth place in the West, in the playoffs.

In the playoffs between the Lakers and the Timberwolves, the winning side will enter the playoffs in the seventh place in the West and face the Grizzlies, the second in the West.

The loser of the Lakers and Timberwolves will face the winner of the Pelicans and Thunder. The winner of this game will enter the playoffs at the eighth place in the Western Conference and face the Nuggets, the number one in the Western Conference.

