Not even the release of «Spare», Prince Harry’s memoir, and the resulting media tsunami, has scratched the royal family. No one replied, commented, made their voices heard. Nothing at all. A silence that the British tabloids have certainly been able to fill. Comments, criticisms, appeals, analysis, background: the newspapers indulged themselves by creating sections dedicated to “Megxit” and the fuss that followed afterwards, including exclusive interviews, TV series and, last but not least, even a memoir.

But the most prominent members of the British royal family have remained unflappable in the eyes of the world. The rule has always been the same for decades: never break down, never show emotion. Even if – according to what the media reported – the atmosphere in the buildings was anything but serene. In any case, King Charles III and Prince William with his wife Kate yesterday resumed their public engagements after the storm unleashed by the explosive autobiography.

The king traveled to Scotland to visit a rural community in Aberdeenshire, and was in high spirits as he listened to the bagpipes and talked to the locals. William and his wife, however, attended the opening of a hospital in Liverpool, where they were greeted by a wild crowd of supporters. “We love you William,” they shout loudly overlooking the balconies outside the hospital. As they entered the building a reporter from afar asked if they “were hurt” by Prince Harry’s revelations about them but they ignored the question altogether.

Between one selfie and another, and lots of handshakes, the Princess of Wales let slip a dig, which seems to be aimed at Harry. “Mental therapies don’t work for some people, they aren’t for everyone,” Kate said. The Duke of Sussex’s commitment to mental health initiatives is in fact known and he himself spoke firsthand of a course of psychotherapy that “helped him open his eyes”.

However, at least until today, the line chosen by Buckingham Palace remains that of not replying to the contents of the book, which has already become a bestseller, and to the interviews made by the Duke of Sussex for the promotional campaign. In short, for the moment, fans of the royal diatribe will have to settle for perfidious jokes.