Dr. Li’s Cross-Border Marketing Success: How Dortmund Partnership Builds Brand IP Value

Dortmund Football Club Enters Long-Term Partnership with Skincare Brand, Dr. Li

Dortmund, one of the most prominent football clubs in the Bundesliga, has surprised fans with its recent partnership with Dr. Li, a well-established skincare brand with a history of almost 28 years. The collaboration entails a four-year-long IP authorization cooperation, leading many to wonder why a football club would align with a skincare brand.

Cross-border IP marketing has become a popular method for brands to attract consumers’ attention and create topical gimmicks. However, for Dr. Li, this collaboration aims to achieve two initial goals: keeping the brand young and building long-term brand IP value assets. The person in charge of the brand states that resonating with consumers and realizing short-term sales and transformation are also important aspects of this partnership.

Representatives from the DOCTOR LI brand recently participated in an international exchange meeting of business partners of Dortmund Football Club, further solidifying their commitment to this collaboration. Both entities share common values such as the pursuit of youthfulness, sunshine, and the belief that beauty can come from being healthy.

Dortmund is known for its youthful energy and vitality on the field, and Dr. Li seeks to communicate with young consumers through this partnership. By conveying the joy and passion of sports, the brand advocates for natural and balanced skincare, aligning with its core values of sports, health, and beauty.

The joint men’s series products developed by Dr. Li for Dortmund are specifically designed to address young skin problems such as staying up late, greasiness, and dullness. These products provide deep cleansing, oil control, and moisturization without leaving a greasy residue, offering men a refreshing moment amidst their everyday routines.

To maintain the brand’s professional tone, the packaging of the joint skincare line incorporates Dortmund’s classic yellow and black color scheme, symbolizing passion, concentration, purity, and perseverance. This packaging has already gained popularity among fans and consumers of both brands.

As a pioneer in functional skincare, DOCTOR LI Research Institute prioritizes ingredients and efficacy. They collaborate with renowned laboratories around the world to select high-quality raw materials and create formulas with scientific precision.

Dr. Li understands the importance of effective communication with young people and has made use of various platforms to connect with fans. The recent Bundesliga matches, particularly Dortmund’s exciting final round, attracted global attention, with more than 75 million fans tuning in from Asia. Following the game, Dr. Li published an article titled “Dortmund, never leave!” in leading football publications, eliciting a deep emotional response from fans.

Moreover, the collaboration with Dortmund has extended beyond marketing events. Dr. Li has organized offline activities such as Dortmund-themed cultural exhibitions and fan meetings, providing an immersive and interactive experience for consumers.

Dr. Li’s co-branded products have also gained recognition in the market. They were recommended by Mr. Luo in the Make a Friend live broadcast room, resulting in top sales in the men’s skincare category. Additionally, the brand collaborated with Li Chen, a popular Douyin star expert, and achieved cumulative sales of over 100,000 through a single link.

The co-branded men’s series by Dortmund and Dr. Li has been featured in mainstream fashion magazines like “Men’s Style LEON” and “Bazaar Men,” further increasing its visibility and popularity among consumers.

What sets apart Dr. Li’s collaboration with Dortmund is the brand’s commitment to achieving both short-term and long-term goals. Instead of simply utilizing this partnership for short-term attention, Dr. Li has taken a multi-dimensional and three-dimensional approach, focusing on product development, image design, and event promotion. This strategy has allowed them to build long-term IP value assets and establish a unique brand character in the industry.