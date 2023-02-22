Original title: Qingdao Manatee signed the former Wuhan team foreign aid forward and contributed 12 goals in the Super League last season

News from Xinwang, February 21On the 21st, the Qingdao Manatee Club issued a signing announcement. After preliminary inspections and friendly negotiations between the two parties, on February 21st, the Qingdao Manatee Club officially signed a work contract with the player Felicio Forbes. A powerful center with 1 goal and 1 assist will help the team in the new season and fight for the glory of Qingdao!

In 2008, Forbes was selected by the Hertha Berlin youth academy and started his football career as a full-back. He represented the Hertha Berlin U17 echelon and won the German U17 League Championship. The young Forbes got his first professional team in Nuremberg contract, and scored his first goal when he was loaned to the German third team Carl Zeiss Jena, and then Forbes played for Oberhausen, FSV Frankfurt and other teams. In 2013, Forbes, who went to the Russian League, played for Wings of the Soviet Union, Ufa, Rostov, Tula Arsenal, Anzhi, Perm Amkar, and was transformed into an offensive player during his time in Anzhi. In the 2018-2019 season, he officially appeared in the center position when he played for the Polish Super League team Kielce Crown. Since then, he has also played for Częstochowa and Wisla Krakow. He played in 92 league and cup games and surrendered 27 goals. Transcripts of goals and 5 assists. In 2022, Forbes joined Wuhan Changjiang, started 30 games, scored a goal in 218 minutes on average, and directly helped the team score 18 league points, including a “hat trick” within 14 minutes against Guangzhou City.

Forbes, who has dual citizenship of Costa Rica and Germany, chose to represent Germany at the beginning of his career. He was selected for the German U19/U20 national team. Forbes, who changed his team in 2014, was called up by the Costa Rican national team for the first time in an international friendly match. Theo Castillo became a teammate for the national team. In 2020 and 2021, Forbes was again selected for the Costa Rica national team.

Forbes has excellent physical fitness and can play multiple positions on the court. His excellent performance last season will help the Manatee team adapt to the rhythm of the Chinese Super League earlier. "I am very happy to join the Manatee club. I am full of confidence in the new season. Everyone in the team will work together to deliver a successful season to the fans!" (Xinwang reporter)

