DFormula 1 doesn’t have to worry. It does not get boring. That’s what Red Bull stands for with its thunderbolt. Sergio Pérez won the second Grand Prix of the season in Saudi Arabia ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, who had won ahead of his team-mate at the opening event in Bahrain. Admittedly, this speaks against the initial thesis. If it weren’t for the one point lead for the Dutchman. Marginal, but an explosive expression of a difference in the team.

Verstappen, unmoved by his race to catch up from 15th to second place, acted as a surly chief driver after the race. Bitching publicly about Saturday’s driveshaft problem that had set him back so far. He responded to the team’s indirect request to bring the car to the finish line gently with a full throttle tour at the last moment to win the extra point for the “fastest lap of the race”. Pérez, obediently sticking to the strategists’ time schedule, was no longer able to react. Now let’s talk. No matter what peace sign rises. There will be an aftermath, eventually, down the track. Exciting.