Drama at the depot. Doctors had to intervene unexpectedly

Drama on the track and unexpectedly in the depot. The fight for points went by the wayside at that moment, in the background of the Prague speedway weekend, on Friday evening, the rescuers met at the pit of the Danish Junior WC participant Nicolai Heiselberg. Riders who were already preparing for the duel at the starting facility were instructed to pull back. The doctors, who are otherwise prepared mainly because of the events on the track, intervened with the mechanic Nicklas Porsing, who lost consciousness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

