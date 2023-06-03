Zelenski announced a counter-offensive Info

Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory seized by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Source: Facebook/printscreen/Volodymyr Zelenskyi

“We firmly believe that we will succeed,” Zelenski told the Wall Street Journal.

He added that he did not know how long the counteroffensive would last and that it could take place in different ways.

“But we will do it and we are ready,” added the Ukrainian president.

Kiev hopes the “counteroffensive to regain territory” will change the dynamics of the war that has been ongoing since Russia launched military action in Ukraine 15 months ago.

Zelensky said last month that Ukraine must wait for more Western armored vehicles to arrive before launching a counteroffensive.

(Srna)