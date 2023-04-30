Home » Draw in Frankfurt: Eintracht soccer players keep Hoffenheim at a distance
Draw in Frankfurt: Eintracht soccer players keep Hoffenheim at a distance

Draw in Frankfurt: Eintracht soccer players keep Hoffenheim at a distance

Status: 04/30/2023 3:01 p.m

Wild game, lots of goals: Eintracht Frankfurt’s soccer team scored an important point in the fight for Europe against TSG Hoffenheim.

The Eintracht Frankfurt footballers scored an extremely important point in the Bundesliga. The Hessians played 3:3 (2:2) against their direct pursuer TSG Hoffenheim on Sunday after a wild and exciting 90 minutes. Eintracht remains in third place, which would entitle them to qualify for the Champions League. Hoffenheim remains in fourth place.

Lara Prasnikar (5th) put Frankfurt in the lead, Fabienne Dongus (12th) and Paulina Krumbiegel (31st) turned the game around. Nicole Anyomi was able to equalize for the Hessians before the break (41st). In the second half Melissa Kössler scored for Hoffenheim (57′) before Geraldine Reuteler was able to make it 3-3 (73′).

Eintracht against Wolfsburg

“It was a very exciting game,” said Eintracht coach Niko Arnautis after the game. “We were a little closer to the winning goal. We’ll take the point with us. We kept the gap. We don’t want to let that get away from us now.”

Four games before the end of the season, the Hessians are three points ahead of their rivals from Kraichgau with 42 points. In two weeks, Eintracht will still be receiving champions and cup winners VfL Wolfsburg in the Waldstadion (May 14, live on hr television and streaming on hessenschau.de). Hoffenheim faces a no less difficult task on the third-to-last matchday with a guest appearance at leaders Bayern Munich.

Eintracht Frankfurt – Hoffenheim 3: 3 (2: 2)

Frankfurt: Johannes – Kleinherne, Nüsken, Doorsoun, Hanshaw (90. Aehling) – Pawollek, Reuteler (83. Feiersinger), Dunst, Freigang – Anyomi (79. Martinez), Prasnikar (79. Wamser)

Hoffenheim: Tufekovic – Linder, Bühler, Specht (19 Harsch), Naschenweng (76 Corley) – Dongus (76 Alber), Feldkamp, ​​Hagel – Krumbiegel (90 Billa), Kössler, Memeti

Tore: 1:0 Prasnikar (7.), 1:1 Dongus (12.), 1:2 Krumbiegel (31.), 2:2 Anyomi (41.), 2:3 Kössler (57.), 3:3 Reuteler ( 73.)
Yellow cards: Pawollek, Aehling / Harsch, Krumbiegel, Kössler

Referee: Wacker (Grosserlach)
Viewers: 3.098

