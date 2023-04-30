Dinamo overtakes Reggio Emilia and takes back 4th place – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Dinamo Banco di Sardegna, driven by a super Chris Dowe, beat Reggio Emilia 89-77 and, taking advantage of the defeat of Venice in Trento, took back the 4th place in the standings, one day from the end of the regular season.

At the PalaSerradimigni the blue-and-whites, despite the absence of point guard Robinson, did not disappoint the fans by immediately appearing on the parquet with grit and determination. Reggio Emilia manages to keep the field well for the first quarter closed on the score 23-19 for Dinamo, thanks to the excellent start of Stephen (8 points) and Jones (7 points). In the second quarter Dowe plays the charge, the defense raises the level and Dinamo flies to +13 finishing the first half on 48-35.

In the second half, the white and blues first extend up to +19, then suffer the return of Reggio, which goes to -3. Dowe takes care of rejecting the guests and with a couple of flare-ups he fixes the score of the third quarter at 70-63. The last half of the game is all Dinamo-branded: Dowe keeps hitting and reaches 28 personal points, fundamental on a day in which Bendzius doesn’t shine.

Also found Jones who scores 16 points. The defeat puts Reggio Emilia in trouble, which remains penultimate in the classics and winning next Sunday against Trento may not be enough to stay in Serie A.