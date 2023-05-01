Hot Blood Times | Space Museum’s new astronomical program “A Thousand Days to Mars” is the first to experience the dream of landing



The Planetarium Hall of the Hong Kong Space Museum will screen the new astronomy program “A Thousand Days to Mars” from May 1, allowing audiences to embark on a virtual journey and follow the astronauts on their first 1,001-day fictional mission to land on Mars and explore the red planet together.

Human beings have always dreamed of personally visiting Mars, which is hundreds of times farther than the moon. To overcome such a long distance is a far more difficult challenge than landing on the moon. The process requires more advanced technology and greater risks. Therefore, landing on Mars is still difficult to achieve. “A Thousand Days to Mars” allows the audience to take the lead in experiencing the dream of landing on Mars.



The program is 42 minutes long and will be shown until January 31, 2024. The program screening time is 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm on weekdays, and 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm on weekends and public holidays respectively.

Tickets for the show are 24 yuan (front seat) and 32 yuan (back seat). Tickets are now on sale at the box office of the Hong Kong Space Museum and URBTIX.