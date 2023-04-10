Hockey goalie coaches rank at the top level as an integral part of any implementation team on a day-to-day basis. The Czech goalkeeper Hrubec also expected something similar before coming to Zurich, Switzerland, but he was unpleasantly surprised.

“We have a half-time goalkeeper coach. If he comes once a week, I’ll get to know him,” smiles the winner of the Russian KHL from the 2020/21 season. “They hid from me the information that the goalkeeper coach would only be here on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. They agreed with him and for me it was quite important information,” explains Hrubec.

At the same time, the Czech goalkeeper ranks this information as the most important before signing the contract. “When we signed the contract, the most important thing for me was the goalkeeper coach. Only then the equipment, how long will I be catching here and the money,” he specifies, adding that the full-fledged absence of a goalkeeping coach, especially at the beginning of the season, was a big problem for him.

“I told the management that I am 31 years old and I did not come here to finish my career. I came to fight for the title and I want to keep improving. For that, I need a goalkeeper coach,” said Hrubec, who had saved 42 games this season.

Paradoxically, goalkeeper Jakub Kovář did not have to deal with anything like that during the 2021/22 season, who made way for a compatriot three years younger. “The goalkeeper coach worked here full-time last season. I thought there were family reasons, but he said he wanted to get an education so that he could give better training sessions,” says the goalkeeper.

