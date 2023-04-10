Home News Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy | DW
In view of the dramatic price increases for groceries, the discounters are currently experiencing a boom. With their focus on inexpensive products, they have their finger on the pulse of the times. So it is fitting that the discount inventor Aldi is celebrating an important anniversary this year. 110 years ago, the Aldi founding family, the Albrecht, laid the foundation for today’s retail empire. On April 10, 1913, the baker Karl Albrecht started a “trade in baked goods” in Essen.

From small beginnings grew one of the largest trading empires in the world. The sister companies Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd are now not only active in Europe and North America, but also in Australia.

Still an important role

“The discounters, with their cheap offers, are more important than ever for many households,” said retail expert Robert Kecskes from the market research company GfK of the German Press Agency. So it’s no wonder that the discounters increased their market share in Germany from 34.8 to 36.9 percent within just 12 months by the end of 2022, according to GfK – at the expense of supermarkets and specialist retailers.

At the beginning of the year, too, the shift in sales to low-cost suppliers continued unabated. However, despite all the pioneering spirit, it is not the baker Karl Albrecht who is behind the success story of the Albrecht family. It is his sons Karl Junior and Theo Albrecht who made the company big.

Mülheim an der Ruhr: The largest ALDI SÜD branch in the world was opened here in 2020 – in the middle of the Ruhr area

March of the discounters

After their father’s death, they took over responsibility in their parents’ business and developed the discount concept. The first “Aldi” store – the abbreviation stands for “Albrecht-Diskount” – was opened in 1962, a good 60 years ago. The original recipe for success: a small range in a sparse ambience at rock-bottom prices.

Aldi and a little later its rival Lidl in Germany and subsequently in many other countries taught the supermarket competition to fear.

Design instead of Euro pallet

However, today’s Aldi branches have little in common with those of the early days. Where once cold neon light and goods on wooden pallets characterized the shop image, modern shop design with a feel-good ambience has long since found its way. And in addition to the classic own brands, there are now more and more branded items at Aldi. “People today want a pleasant shopping environment. The discounters had a lot of catching up to do and they did it,” said Kecskes.

See also  The itinerary of 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Jingmen, Hubei announced

Ironically, the discounters are struggling with their most important feature – the low prices – at the moment. They, too, recently had to raise prices sharply – in percentage terms, even more so than many branded goods companies, as Kecskes reports.

Because the drastically increased energy and procurement costs had an even greater impact on the private brands, which are priced at a lower level, than on the manufacturer brands with their generally significantly higher advertising expenditure and profit margins. However, the decisive factor for customers is probably that despite the jump in price, own brands are usually still significantly cheaper at the checkout than branded products.

Germany | Energy saving in supermarkets | Lidl

Aldi’s competitor Lidl is now also present worldwide and could soon overtake Aldi online

Construction site online trade

So is everything okay in the anniversary year? Not quite. According to the trade expert Gerrit Heinemann from the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Aldi in particular still has a neglected construction site: online trading. “Until now, the discounters have not had to deal with the topic of online trading to a large extent,” says the retail expert.

But it is only a matter of time before the topic becomes relevant for them too. “And then it will be difficult for Aldi, because the rival Lidl has a considerable lead here.”

Is the eternal rival pulling away?

In fact, Lidl has managed to secure a place among the top ten German e-commerce retailers with its online shop in the most recent ranking by the Cologne retail research institute EHI. With a turnover of a good one billion euros lidl.de 8th place in the ranking, although the discounter hardly offers any groceries online. For comparison: Aldi does not appear in the top 100 at all with its online shop.

Heinemann is convinced that the imbalance should set alarm bells ringing at Aldi. “It’s easy for Lidl to flip the switch and also sell groceries when the time comes. Aldi is far from ready.”

  • A woman stands in front of a shelf with cans in a supermarket. (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Know your goal

    Grocery stores in Germany are categorized, which can be confusing for newcomers. Some chains are supermarkets, others are called discounters. There are also organic markets that only sell organic food. For recipes from the Middle East, Turkish and Arabic markets are recommended, for Asian cuisine, the, well? Asian market! It’s not that difficult when you know what you want.

  • Price tags in a Lidl supermarket. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Variety against price

    While typical supermarkets offer a wider range of products, discount chains offer fewer brands and goods, which can make searching frustrating. Nevertheless, the Sparfuchs approach of the German discounters has developed into an export hit. Lidl and Aldi have opened branches all over the world.

  • Shopping carts chained together (DW/E. Grenier)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    No change, no shopping trolley!

    Many emigrants are amused by the chained shopping carts. 50 cents, one or two euros are necessary to unlock – and could probably not seriously deter anyone from stealing. But that’s not what it’s about: the deposit is intended to motivate customers to return the trolley properly after use. Only when the trolley is reconnected will the coin be released.

  • Chocolate and vanilla pudding is in a cardboard palette. (DW/E. Grenier)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Amaze your home country with cheap prices

    A pudding in a discount store caused a diplomatic uproar when an Israeli posted his receipt on the now-deleted Facebook page Olim L’Berlin (“Let’s move to Berlin”) as proof of the unbeatably low cost of living in the German capital. Israeli politicians reacted furiously because people could “leave Israel for a pudding”.

  • Chicken eggs lie in a pallet. (picture alliance/Eibner press photo)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Eggs are not in the refrigerated counter

    Any North American would head to the refrigerated section in search of eggs. In Germany they are on the normal shelf. Why? To prevent salmonella, eggs in the US are disinfected before they go to stores. However, the process destroys the outer protective layer, which is why the eggs must be refrigerated. In the EU, the eggs remain untreated, here the chickens are vaccinated.

  • Symbolic picture of shop opening times - closed on Sundays (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Plan ahead for Sunday

    Fill the fridge in advance because the shops are closed on Sundays. The opening hours are regulated by law so that employees have a guaranteed rest day. An alternative are kiosks and petrol stations that are open on Sundays and offer the essentials. And there are exceptions: on shopping Sundays – especially before Christmas – all shops are allowed to open their doors.

  • A shopping cart is pushed down an aisle. (picture alliance/imageBROKER)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Long weekends are like the apocalypse

    As in other places, German families often celebrate holidays such as Easter and Christmas with festive meals. When shopping shortly before, there is an atmosphere in the supermarket like before an imminent nuclear attack. If you only need bread or chocolate on a day like this: go to the bakery, to the kiosk or, ideally, do without them altogether! Really, that’s well-intentioned advice!

  • Supermarket checkout (DW/E. Grenier)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    A new register leads to chaos

    The clichéd German order quickly falls overboard as soon as another supermarket checkout opens. Priority is not given to whoever has been waiting the longest in one of the existing queues, instead a race breaks out in which the use of elbows and shopping trolleys seems to be allowed as tools. When it comes to saving a few minutes, the Germans know nothing.

  • A goods divider lies on the checkout belt between tomatoes and wine. (DW/E. Grenier)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    The importance of the goods dividers

    Let’s be honest: would you have known the name of this ruler-length thing that separates customers’ goods from each other? If you put your purchase on the conveyor belt and think there is still time to use the goods separator because there are still a few meters to the checkout: Forget it! Otherwise you are sure to get angry looks, a correction is possible. Some priorities shouldn’t be questioned.

  • A cashier sits at a supermarket checkout. (picture alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Cashiers are also effective while seated

    Those who come to Germany from other parts of Europe will not stumble across a cultural difference – unlike North Americans, who are used to standing cashiers from the supermarkets in their home country. In Germany you sit at the cash register. This fact doesn’t stop cashiers from being extremely effective.

  • Someone pays at a supermarket checkout. (picture alliance/dpa)

    11 useful tips for the German supermarket

    Pack up quickly!

    It’s long been a running gag among newcomers: quick check-in + little space to pack = stress! Do you remember the goods divider? No matter how important it is, it suddenly doesn’t matter anymore, the cashier simply pushes the next customer’s goods into your shopping cart. If you pack slowly, it’s your own fault.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


