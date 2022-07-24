Original title: Drive Messi to bring in Lewand Laporta to make choice for Barcelona revival

After more than a month of tug-of-war, the transfer soap opera between Barcelona and Lewandowski has finally settled.

After Barcelona met Bayern’s asking price of 50 million euros, German giants Bayern Munich finally released their legendary striker.

The Red and Blue Army signed a 3+1 long-term contract with the Poles who are about to turn 34 years old, with an annual salary of 9 million euros after tax, and a bonus of millions of euros.

The transfer fee of 45 million euros + the floating clause of 5 million euros is not a small amount for the debt-laden Barcelona. A 33-year-old veteran has opened a 3-year long-term contract. What does Laporta want to do?

decisive cruel cleansing

Last summer, due to various reasons, Laporta finally “accidentally” reached a consensus with Messi on the contract renewal, but failed to “register” and gave up the contract renewal with Messi. The night before, “I would sleep sweetly when I think of Messi’s contract renewal”, and then held a press conference to bid farewell to the first person in team history.

After Messi left, Griezmann and Coutinho left one after another, and Bartomeu’s high-priced signings were all cleaned up as the team’s “cancer”.

This summer, De Jong of “Ersa Dream” came to the brink of leaving the team. Is this really a coincidence, or is it purely a technical consideration?

In October 2020, De Jong accepted the “salary reduction” agreement proposed by Bartomeu, and “deferred payment” of the original annual salary of 12.32 million euros before tax + 2 million floating bonuses for the next two years.

A total of about 16 million euros have been lost in 2 years, and this part of the amount will be acquired in the contract in the next few years.

De Jong's annual salary will reach 18 million euros from the 2022-23 season. Langley, who accepted the "deferred payment" with him, has left the team, and Laporta's intentions can be described as Sima Zhao's heart.

