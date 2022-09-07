Home Sports Drusilla Foer icon of freedom and elegance at the Venice Film Festival. Greetings to Luce!
Drusilla Foer lights up the Lido of Venice, like a real star on the red carpet of the Cinema Exhibition. Just the time to receive a prizeto unleash enthusiasm and spasmodic searches for selfies, and to do a greeting to the platform Luce!.

The greeting to Luce!

The Florentine actress has in fact encouraged the work of our channel, dedicated to gender issues, inclusion, overcoming all forms of discrimination. Addressing directly to the director of all the newspapers of the Agnese Pini group, Drusilla says: “Congratulations on this light box, of information, of freedom and civilization“.

Drusilla Foer at the Venice International Film Festival

TV personality of the year

In Venice, the woman who appears in the registry office Gianluca Gori, 54, a diploma from the Art Institute of Florence, a lot of theater before conquering everyone with the “en travesti” character of Tuscan noblewoman Drusillawith an imaginative sentimental biography and sumptuously chic manners, received the Filming Italy Best Movie Award as TV personality of the year. “I’m always a little amazed when I find myself receiving an award like this. I spent years in the shadows, thinking that I would die and no one would ever remember me! Well, I’m glad I was proven wrong ”. Upon receiving the award, the artist said: “I want to thank, perhaps for the first time, the people who work with me, who support me and listen to me, because getting on this Viareggio float is not easy at all ”, referring with irony to herself and to the bs necessary to go on stage, to go from Gianluca to Drusilla. “And I thank television, cinema but also radio and theater, for having given the opportunity to a character like me to always work with great freedoma value to which we must all strive now ”.

Drusilla Foer at the Lido of Venice to receive the television personality of the year award, say goodbye to our channel and the director Agnese Pini

Attention to civil and social rights

In a Venice Film Festival that this year is very attentive to LGBTQ + issues, to the theme of gender identity – yes The immensity“Of Crialese a “Tar“With Cate Blanchett, from”Eismayer” at the same “The Whale“- Drusilla brings her contribution, an icon of freedom, elegance and style. To tell us, once more, that the boxes in which we framed people in roles, paradigms, invisible prisons, today have no reason to exist. “What will I do next? I enjoy television, but I have to dose it. TV has a very tight pace, I need time. Mine is a character which needs a cockpit that is sometimes a bit wider than the small screen ”.

