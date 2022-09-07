Home News Fire in the warehouses of San Giuliano Milanese
News

Fire in the warehouses of San Giuliano Milanese

by admin
Fire in the warehouses of San Giuliano Milanese

A fire with a column of smoke visible from ten kilometers away broke out on Wednesday morning in San Giuliano Milanese. The flames started from the Tomolpack factory and quickly spread to the warehouses of nearby companies, such as Nitrolchimica, which deals with the recovery of solvents and the disposal of hazardous waste in via Monferrato. The Milan firefighters are active with fourteen teams in an attempt to contain the flames that risk affecting other nearby companies even at environmental risk.

See also  Fake 007 and Milanese serial scammer arrested by the carabinieri

You may also like

He stole the identity of the victims and...

Dolomiti Ambiente, green light from the mayors of...

Radical rudeness – International

The judge at Uiltec: “Immediately reinstate the trade...

Announcement on the launch of global nucleic acid...

Weather forecast: truce over, thunderstorms are back

Security Council Public Meeting: Russia Criticizes IAEA Report...

Illness in the barracks in Udine, lieutenant of...

Public employment alarm in Belluno: staff shortage of...

School at the start without a mask but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy