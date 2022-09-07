Listen to the audio version of the article

A fire with a column of smoke visible from ten kilometers away broke out on Wednesday morning in San Giuliano Milanese. The flames started from the Tomolpack factory and quickly spread to the warehouses of nearby companies, such as Nitrolchimica, which deals with the recovery of solvents and the disposal of hazardous waste in via Monferrato. The Milan firefighters are active with fourteen teams in an attempt to contain the flames that risk affecting other nearby companies even at environmental risk.