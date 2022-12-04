Home Sports Dumfries dismisses market rumors: “Proud to play for Inter”
Dumfries dismisses market rumors: “Proud to play for Inter”

The words of the Nerazzurri winger

Denzel Dumfries, protagonist in yesterday’s victory of the Netherlands over the United States with two assists and a goal, inevitably ended up at the center of the market’s attention. The outside of theInteralready associated with Tottenham e Chelseahowever, has dismissed the rumors for the moment, despite its valuation is significantly higher.

Interviewed by The Athletic in fact, the Nerazzurri player said: “Chelsea’s interest? Normally I’m flattered, it’s a good thing. But for me it’s also great to wear the shirt of a team like Inter. Now I’m focused on the national team and I play for a beautiful club in Italy. I’m proud of playing for the nerazzurri and my mind is only for them and the Netherlands.”

Despite a subdued performance in the first few months of this season, Dumfries is undoubtedly an added value for the Nerazzurri squad. Inzaghi he relies on him and the footballer is also very attached to the club. However it is known that Inter need to sell at least one of his jewels. And Dumfries, of the many, seems the most expendable. As well as, at the moment, the one with the most market. Faced with a truly important offer, around 50-60 million, the company would falter and could even sell it as early as January. His sacrifice could in fact avoid others much more painful.

