Original title: Dutch international Jacques joined Liverpool and scored 3 goals in the World Cup in Qatar

China News Service, December 27th. On the evening of the 26th local time, PSV Eindhoven officially announced that it has reached an agreement with the Premier League Liverpool Club on the transfer of Dutch international Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will immediately travel to England, where he will go through the formalities that must be completed before completing the move.

It is reported that the two clubs have not announced any news about the transfer fee. But PSV general manager Marcel Brand said: “This will be a record transfer for PSV.”

In the Qatar World Cup that ended a few days ago, Gakpo performed well. He scored 3 goals and scored three consecutive games in the group stage.

Liverpool started the season poorly, but their form has improved recently, they have just won 3 consecutive league victories. In the early morning of the 27th, Beijing time, the 17th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season began. Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 3:1 and rose to 6th.

Liverpool got off to a fantastic start to the game. In the 5th minute, Salah outflanked and scored in front of the goal to help the team take the lead. In the 37th minute, Liverpool created chaos in the opponent’s penalty area, Van Dijk volleyed into the net, and Liverpool led 2:0.

In the 59th minute of the game, Aston Villa scored a goal with Watkins’ header. In the 81st minute, Bajcetic scored with a low shot to help Liverpool seal the victory.