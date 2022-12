TRENTO. in the rooms ofSanta Clara hospital it is freezing, there are no blankets and we are told to bring your own. I was hospitalized with pneumonia and now I have pleurisy.”

The story is from a 65-year-old patient, who recalls the days of hospitalization in general medicine.

“The three ladies in my room all had blankets brought from home. We wore fleece pajamas and thick socks.’

