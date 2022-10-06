Paulo and the comparison between his last two technicians: “Similar in some things, in others not. But it’s not controversial, Max is one of those I learned the most from
With elegance, but firmness, Paulo Dybala after Roma – Betis talks about the relationship that binds him to Max Allegri: “I think he and Mou are very similar in some things and not in others. With Mourinho, however, we talk a lot, we have a greater dialogue, compared to what I had with Allegri. Many times we didn’t get along with him on many things, but we both thought about the good of Juve. It’s not controversial, I don’t want it to happen, because Allegri is one of the coaches who has given me the most “.
early Roman months
—
And Mourinho is giving him so much, just as he is giving so much to Roma, even in such a bitter evening: “Both off and on the pitch they welcomed me very well – explains Dybala -. It was a long time since I did a retreat. I have continuity on the pitch and this gives me confidence ”. This is why Roma relies on his talent and on his leadership: “We weren’t good at following the pressure that the coach asked for. Seeing the opportunities, however, we are very sorry we lost ”, Dybala’s analysis after the defeat against Betis.
October 7, 2022 (change October 7, 2022 | 00:28)
© breaking latest news