Dzeko bid farewell to Inter Milan:We have the ability to advance to any finals, this is a wonderful 2 years – yqqlm

Dzeko bid farewell to Inter Milan:We have the ability to advance to any finals, this is a wonderful 2 years

Live Broadcast, June 23 Fenerbahce has officially announced the signing of Dzeko, who also sent a message to say goodbye to Inter Milan.

Dzeko said: “Hi, crazy Inter Milan, it has been a wonderful two years. Our performance on the pitch is great, and we are united with the coach and teammates.”

“The fans in the stands were great too, the San Siro was full of unbelievable cheers, this team has the quality to reach the final of any competition.”

“I scored goals with a dream in my heart. We both had a dream, ran together and won four trophies. It’s been a fantastic journey and now we’re going our separate ways.”

“But thank you for everything and best of luck for the future! Buddha hit the world!”

The 37-year-old Dzeko has contributed 14 goals and 5 assists in 52 games for Inter Milan this season.

