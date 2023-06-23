iOS 17 Beta 2 update released! Comprehensive Analysis of 10 Highlights and New Functions – Mr. Crazy

Apple has released the iOS 17 Beta 2 beta update for developers. The latest version number is 21A5268h. It also brings many new features and improvements to the iPhone. This article will organize 10 new features of the latest iOS 17 Beta 2 for you. , giving you a comprehensive overview of what deserves your attention at once.

Remind that iOS 17 is currently a beta version for developers. The latest is iOS 17 Beta 2. It is expected that the public beta version of iOS 17 will be launched sometime in July, followed by the official version of iOS 17 in September this year. (Extended reading:[iOS 17 Beta Download]iOS17 Beta Description File Upgrade Skills Teaching)

The current iOS 17 Beta 2 developer test version is not a stable version. The same errors that occurred in Beta 1 may also occur in Beta 2. Do not try it lightly in pursuit of a stable iOS system.

Summary of new features and changes in iOS 17 Beta 2

1. iOS update interface adjustment

There are also major adjustments in the iOS 17 system update interface. There are two update option buttons at the bottom, “Update Now” and “Update Tonight”. The update interface has also become more refined and clear.

Even the beta version description is more complete, and it will also display the web page for joining the developer iOS 17 beta program and the prompt to back up before installing the beta version.

2. Sensitive Content Warning

iOS 17 Beta 2 has added a new “Sensitive Content Warning”. This feature can detect whether there are nude photos and nude videos in the content of AirDrop, messages, and audio-visual messages.

3. AirDrop close to share files and business cards

Apple announced at the WWDC 2023 Developer Conference that adding two iPhones to AirDrop can share files and business cards with each other when they are close to each other. This feature is also officially launched on iOS 17 beta 2. As long as AirDrop is enabled, you can see the new feature prompt screen.

4. New functions of MicroLocation system service

In the privacy and security settings of iOS 17 Beta 2, Apple added a new “MicroLocatio” function switch for the system location service. At present, Apple has not explained what this function does, but the App Clips in the original system service The Location Confirmation and Standby Clock Faces options are gone.

5. Safety notification

In the message settings, Apple also re-adjusted the data options and text descriptions of the “Safety Notification” function. Now you can choose “Limited Data” and “Full Data”, instead of the previous “Current Location Only” and “Visited Information”. All locations”.

Limited data will show current location and battery and network signal strength information, while full data will show all data, including travel route, iPhone last unlocked and removed Apple Watch location.

6. Apple Music music interactive mixing

iOS 17 Beta 2 has solved the crash problem of “Interactive Mixing” in the music setting. At the same time, it is also possible to customize the number of seconds for the music to fade in and out, and you can choose between 1 second and 12 seconds.

7. Apple Music widget enhancement

In iOS 17 Beta 2, Apple also added more options to the Apple Music desktop widget, adding “Recommended Items” and “Play Top Charts” music widgets.

8. Standby mode

In the iOS 17 “Standby Mode” setting, there is also a “Show Notifications” display notification switch, which can be customized to turn off notification messages in standby mode, but even if the standby mode notification function is turned off, more important notifications will still be displayed.

9. Fitness+ data management

iOS 17 beta 2 is also in the fitness settings, adding the fitness subscription service Fitness+ data management method, and the ability to view activity records and share management methods.

10. CarPlay new wallpaper

iOS 17 Beta 2 also adds several new wallpapers for CarPlay, with blue, gray and red options, each of which is divided into dark and light colors.

function summary

The above are the new features brought by iOS 17 Beta 2. In addition, Apple also launched the official version of iOS 16.5.1 for iPhone users. Apple also calls on all iPhone users to upgrade to the official version of iOS 16.5.1.

