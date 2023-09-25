E-Sports Events Kick Off at Hangzhou Asian Games amid Olympic Considerations

E-Sports Events at Hangzhou Asian Games Begin Amidst Talks of Olympic Consideration

The highly anticipated e-sports events at the Hangzhou Asian Games have officially commenced, according to a report from Kyodo News. However, discussions are still ongoing regarding whether or not computer games can be recognized as an Olympic event. Despite concerns about gaming addiction and the ongoing debate surrounding the classification of esports as a sport, participants remain hopeful for the future of this emerging field.

This year, seven events in the e-sports category have been introduced at the Asian Games. Japanese players have registered to participate in three categories, including the popular fighting game “Street Fighter 5,” with their debut scheduled for the upcoming 25th of this month. Takai Dai, a member of the FENNEL team, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I hope to play a passionate game and let everyone experience the fun of esports.”

The Japan E-Sports Federation recognizes the immense potential of introducing e-sports competitions on an international stage. They believe that showcasing these competitions at comprehensive sports conferences will not only increase visibility but also enhance public understanding. Promoting the social status of e-sports holds great significance, according to the Federation’s statement.

The report highlights the strong appeal of e-sports to young people and the substantial market size it commands. As a result, the sports industry has been actively advocating for its inclusion. E-sports was introduced as an open event at the previous Asian Games in 2018. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its aim to make e-sports an Olympic event in the future. To further this goal, the IOC will organize the inaugural “Olympic Esports Series” in Singapore this June.

As the e-sports events unfold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, players and fans alike eagerly anticipate the future of gaming on the Olympic stage. The ongoing discussions surrounding the recognition of esports as an Olympic event indicate the growing importance and impact of this rapidly evolving industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

