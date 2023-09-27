E-sports Takes Center Stage at the 19th Asian Games: Could it Become an Olympic Event?

E-sports Debuts as Official Event at 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The 19th Asian Games, currently underway in Hangzhou, entered its second day of fierce competition today. However, this year’s games have an exciting new addition that has captured the attention of spectators and athletes alike – e-sports.

For the first time in history, e-sports have become an official event at the Asian Games. These digital competitions, which attract attention from people of all walks of life, also serve to spark discussions on the inclusion of e-sports in the Olympic Games.

According to a report from Kyodo News, the e-sports events at the Hangzhou Asian Games have already begun. While discussions are ongoing regarding whether computer games can become an Olympic event, there are seven e-sports events taking place at the Asian Games this year.

Despite concerns surrounding gaming addiction and debates on whether e-sports should be considered a sport, those involved in the industry still have high hopes for the recognition and growth of e-sports in mainstream sporting events.

Japanese players have eagerly signed up to participate in three e-sports categories, including the popular fighting game “Street Fighter 5.” The Japanese delegation is set to make their debut on the 25th of September. Takai Dai, a member of the FENNEL team, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I hope to play a passionate game and let everyone know the fun of it” regarding competing in the opponent’s position-breaking game “League of Legends.”

The Japan E-Sports Federation has also voiced its support, stating that implementing e-sports competitions at international sports conferences will not only increase visibility but also deepen people’s understanding of the industry. They believe it is crucial for improving the social status of e-sports.

The report highlights the strong appeal of e-sports, particularly among young people, and the industry’s efforts to penetrate the sports market. In fact, e-sports became an open event at the last Asian Games held in 2018. Furthermore, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aims to make e-sports an Olympic event in the future. To further promote this goal, the IOC will hold the inaugural “Olympic Esports Series” in Singapore in June of this year.

As e-sports continue to gain popularity and recognition in major sporting events, the debate surrounding their classification as a legitimate sport will likely intensify. Despite the ongoing discussions, athletes and fans are thrilled to see e-sports receive official recognition at the 19th Asian Games and hope for its future inclusion in the Olympic Games.

