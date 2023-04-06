After the terrible frustration of his elimination in the round of 16 against Tours (1-3, 3-2) last year, the receiver-attacker has reconciled in the most beautiful way with the CEV Cup. He shares this title with his old French accomplice Nicolas Maréchal (only came into play on three services) and his coach Andrea Giani who is also coach of the Blues. But also with one of his best friends, the passer Bruno Rezende, who will have been one of the heroes of this coronation: the Brazilian gritted his teeth for four sets when he had severely twisted an ankle four days earlier.