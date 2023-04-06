The meeting on pension reform between the French trade unions and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was a “failure”. The union representatives told journalists at the end of the meeting, described as “useless” by the secretary of the CGT, Sophie Binet, according to whom it is a “slap in the face to the opponents” of the law. The meeting lasted just 55 minutes. “Failure” also for the leader of the CFDT, Laurent Berger.

More protests across France are planned for tomorrow. The fear is that the riots of mid-March could be repeated, when Paris was put on fire and there were riots in various other large French cities.

The reform desired by Macron and carried forward by the Government despite all the protests raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.