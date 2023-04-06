Home World Pensions reform, government meeting with trade unions failed in France
World

Pensions reform, government meeting with trade unions failed in France

by admin
Pensions reform, government meeting with trade unions failed in France

The meeting on pension reform between the French trade unions and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was a “failure”. The union representatives told journalists at the end of the meeting, described as “useless” by the secretary of the CGT, Sophie Binet, according to whom it is a “slap in the face to the opponents” of the law. The meeting lasted just 55 minutes. “Failure” also for the leader of the CFDT, Laurent Berger.

France, thousands in revolt against the pension reform: clashes and arrests across the country

by the editorial staff

More protests across France are planned for tomorrow. The fear is that the riots of mid-March could be repeated, when Paris was put on fire and there were riots in various other large French cities.

The reform desired by Macron and carried forward by the Government despite all the protests raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.

See also  Brexit, London-EU double truce: no quarantine for vaccinated Europeans and stop to the Northern Ireland lawsuit

You may also like

Weather forecast Thursday, April 6, 2023 | weather...

Rat and cockroach droppings in hospital kitchens, the...

CONTINENTAL- HERE / Together to power Iveco vehicles...

U.S. to provide $2.6 billion in new military...

Israel, police burst into the al-Aqsa mosque: batons...

Evan Gershkovich, that journalist in Putin’s hands: one...

Xbox Game Pass: Upcoming games confirmed at [email protected]

Armed woman in the Trump Tower | Info

Follow up the United States, Britain, Canada, Europe...

Cremonese – Fiorentina semi-final of the Italian Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy