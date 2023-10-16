Ecuadorian National Team Makes Tactical Adjustments for Showdown Against Colombia

La Tri Plans Tactical Modifications for Match against Colombia

The Ecuadorian National Team, also known as La Tri, is gearing up for an important match against Colombia in the South American Qualifiers. The game, scheduled for next Tuesday, will take place in Quito and the team is making strategic adjustments in preparation.

Coach Félix Sánchez is well aware of Colombia’s recent success, as they come into this match with an impressive undefeated streak under the command of Néstor Lorenzo. The Colombian team has shown significant improvement compared to their last Qualifier, in which they defeated Ecuador 6-1.

To counter this formidable opponent, Sánchez is planning tactical modifications that aim to address the team’s previous shortcomings. Ecuador has struggled with ball control and defensive frailties in their past matches. The coach is determined to rectify these issues and improve the team’s performance.

One notable change is expected in the goalkeeper position. Moisés Ramírez, who started in the previous match against Bolivia, received criticism for his lack of security. It is anticipated that either Hernán Galindez or Alexander Domínguez will take the place between the posts against Colombia, with Galindez being the likely candidate due to his previous experience as a starter in the qualifiers.

Another modification is likely to be made in the right side of the Ecuadorian defense. Félix Torres, who played in the last match against Bolivia, is expected to be replaced by either Angelo Preciado or José Hurtado.

It is important to highlight that the highly anticipated match between Ecuador and Colombia will be held on October 17 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm.

La Tri is determined to bounce back from their recent setbacks and secure a positive result against a formidable Colombian team. The tactical modifications being implemented by Coach Sánchez are aimed at strengthening their defense and overall gameplay. Fans eagerly await the outcome of this crucial match in the South American Qualifiers.

Share this: Facebook

X

