Eight line-up changes, still riding. Sparta crushed Jablonec, but Slavia did not escape

What he really looked up to in the high stands of the Parken stadium after that is a question. On Saturday, it didn’t help Jablonec in any way: Pelta watched his players disappear into the cabin with their heads down at the break with a humiliating score of 0:5.

Remember the last time Sparta played such a superb half-time on the hit soupee? Probably something, unless you’re a real memory buff. Ever since the moment in 1948, when five gills similarly invaded the clay, about seventy-five years have passed.

Do you remember how long it took the team from Letn to take all the points from Jablonec: it took almost five years.

Saturday’s 5:1 ratio cut this series quite differently. It confirmed that Sparta, the defending champion, is riding a wave of well-being. She didn’t lose a single point in the three league rounds, found the tinct gl and on Sunday she cheered on Mlad Boleslav to beat the only team that was keeping pace with the dream.

Slavia also failed to go through the league without a loss, even when Vera saved it and coach Trpiovskho’s slick move. The powerful substitute Tijani, who was on the hit for the second time, after hours of the game, pushed himself in the vpn to the center of Provoda and forced the home team of Poulol to his own goal.

Sparansk defender Martin Vitk in a duel with Jablonec counterplay.

Slavia was better, they didn’t allow Boleslav a single shot on goal, but they managed enough for the decisive shot. Sparta decided against Jablonec early, and eight lineup changes did not weaken it in any way.

In fact, on the contrary: it was as if Priske had changed the flashlights and new energy had touched the darkness. We may have taken a risk, but we felt it was necessary, explained the coach, before the rematch against Copenhagen, the team was fully pumped. We have a lot of games in our library and everyone needs a game. We still have a lot left until the night, a few hundred. And I know who I’ll release on a hit.

Even if at first glance it seems that the Sparansk bench is not as full as the Silvistic one, on Saturday it turned out that Priske et al. have a lot of options in the composition to enlighten the composition.

Would you think in winter how the Albanian ertk Laci will fit? In French Ajaccio, he managed only 206 minutes in half a year, his name didn’t bother anyone and many fans rolled their eyes: who invented this transfer?

During the spring, they quickly changed their view when they saw how Laci threw himself into the fight and left with a sweaty jersey. On Saturday, he showed that there is something more in him: if they had been better teammates, he could have collected more than that number of cups, two of which were exclusive.

Sparansk football player Laci bypasses Jan Hanu’s Jablonec goal and scores.

Gave saturday pbh? Teba stoper Vitk, author of the first two chapters. In 2016, he caught the attention of little Euro, he was lured by Ajax, but at the start of the new year he was slowed down by an injury. On the weekend, he showed that Sparta has a big weapon, especially with the standards in it: on both hits, he quickly found his way in vpn, once he quickly scored with his foot, the other time with his head. Captain Krejho, who was responding and pedaling to Dna Srensen, represented the sun. And he wanted to go in

I was thinking about a hat trick, I didn’t hide it. Then I went over and over again for each standard.

You feel hungry at any moment because of the savings, the same as the fact that, since the beginning of the year, football under Prisk has started to be out of fashion. The spring season culminated in the title, then the summer where they went on a joint vacation to the Greek island of Mykonos, and you can easily tell from their gestures and looks how well the team holds together and how well they enjoy each other’s games.

Did you see yourself enjoying the head of the party? Laughing, Saturday’s hero Vitk pumped his fists after both goals, Minev reverently cleared the kick of the winning Laci, and Kairinen and Wiesner waved their sides with laughter after the five goals.

In the field battle with Copenhagen, where they lost the tie 0:0, they were in a good mood, but you mustn’t forget that they are on a completely different level, but Jablonec did not despair, who under the coach of Ltal at the beginning of the season didn’t catch on too much.

