Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and a vandalized bus of Leten supporters

The fight between the fans should have happened before the kick-off itself, as evidenced by the contribution of the Copenhagen hooligans from social networks.

The commentary says the following: “Sparta attacked us in the number of 30 to 40 hooligans. There were only 7 of us. A short intense fight. The police dispersed us. Much respect to the guys from Sparta.”

08/08/2023, FC København🇩🇰 vs Sparta Prague🇨🇿. Info KBH: Sparta attacked us outside Sektion 12 with 30-40 good Sparta guys. We were outside with 7 guys. Short intense fight. Police broke us up. BIG respect to Sparta guys pic.twitter.com/2DqbzVAx26 — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) August 8, 2023

On the Instagram profile of the Spartan news, the post shows a broken window of the bus of fans of the Czech champion. The label says it all. “Copenhagen fans vs. spartan fan club bus.”

In the comments, fans argue about whether the Letenské fans attacked the home team fans first and the attack on the bus was a retaliation.

“I hope that the fans will get home safely,” Ondřej Kasík, head of communications for AC Sparta Prague, told Sport.cz that he had no more information about the situation.

In 2017, fans of the then Fastav Zlín experienced a similar ending and experience with the Copenhagen hooligan group Sektion 12 after a Europa League match.

