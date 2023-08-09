Home » Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and a vandalized bus of Leten supporters
Sports

Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and a vandalized bus of Leten supporters

by admin
Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and a vandalized bus of Leten supporters

The fight between the fans should have happened before the kick-off itself, as evidenced by the contribution of the Copenhagen hooligans from social networks.

The commentary says the following: “Sparta attacked us in the number of 30 to 40 hooligans. There were only 7 of us. A short intense fight. The police dispersed us. Much respect to the guys from Sparta.”

On the Instagram profile of the Spartan news, the post shows a broken window of the bus of fans of the Czech champion. The label says it all. “Copenhagen fans vs. spartan fan club bus.”

In the comments, fans argue about whether the Letenské fans attacked the home team fans first and the attack on the bus was a retaliation.

“I hope that the fans will get home safely,” Ondřej Kasík, head of communications for AC Sparta Prague, told Sport.cz that he had no more information about the situation.

In 2017, fans of the then Fastav Zlín experienced a similar ending and experience with the Copenhagen hooligan group Sektion 12 after a Europa League match.

See also  Champions League, Frankfurt – Naples: Italy blocks Eintracht fans

You may also like

Monza-Milan, Pioli: ‘I’m happy with the new players....

CL qualification: Sturm loses at PSV Eindhoven

Colombia vs England: A Clash for Women’s Soccer...

Fiorentina: Nzola has arrived, visits and signatures tomorrow...

Canadian Open: Andy Murray beats Lorenzo Sonego as...

“Can Saudi Arabia create a high-level championship with...

the defender’s nightmare start with Napoli-breaking latest news

Haraslín: I have to give such a chance

Rays Ace Shane McClanahan Unlikely to Return This...

Julen Lopetegui out as Wolverhampton manager days before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy