Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final: Glasner makes promises

Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final: Glasner makes promises

Auf to Berlin! First to the Frankfurt Embassy, ​​then to the Olympic Stadium. At the beginning of June, when the Eintracht entourage makes its way to the capital, there will be a big gathering of the large Eintracht family in the Frankfurt Embassy, ​​which is traditionally open for special occasions, as was the case last time in 2018. Most recently, there was a rendezvous with friends and acquaintances from politics, business and culture in Lisbon on the eve of the crucial premier class group game at Sporting. The end is known. Eintracht won in Portugal and made it into the last 16 of the Champions League.

On Wednesday, coach Oliver Glasner’s team made it into a final for the second time in a year. And Glasner and all the others were as proud as Bolle. In 2018, some of them attended a DFB Cup final in Berlin, when outsiders Eintracht defeated favorites Bayern Munich 3-1. “We have pushed the boundaries,” said the Eintracht coach in Stuttgart. He alluded to the fact that he and his team had already managed to reach a final at a much higher level last year. The magical night of Seville – it will always be unforgettable. Since May 3, since the 3-2 semi-final win at VfB Stuttgart, one thing has been certain: Eintracht is back in the DFB Cup final. “I’m very relieved and incredibly proud,” said Glasner.

