Kiev, a drone shot down over the presidential palace: the video – Corriere TV

From our correspondent Kiev – A drone shot down in the Ukrainian capital right above the presidential palace in today’s evening. Debris from the drone appears to have fallen inside the Mariyinsky palace complex where the Ukrainian government is based.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at the moment he is visiting abroad in Holland. The news comes after dozens of drones were shot down over the capital and Odessa in the morning, after Moscow released the news of a drone “attack” on the Kremlin

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023 , 8:26 PM

