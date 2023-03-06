Eintracht Frankfurt dropped two points in the fight for a place in the Champions League in the German Bundesliga on Sunday. Patrick Wimmer’s club, who were substituted in the 68th minute, only managed to make it 2-2 (2-2) at VfL Wolfsburg despite a temporary lead and are three points behind fourth place.

Due to the draw, Eintracht kept Wolfsburg at a distance when coach Oliver Glasner returned to his old place of work. Omar Marmoush (10th) put VfL in the lead after Wimmer’s preparatory work, before goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani (22nd) and Evan Ndicka (26th) gave Eintracht the lead with a double strike.

Yannick Gerhardt (43rd) made it 2-2 before the halftime whistle. A curious scene occurred shortly after kick-off: the game had to be interrupted for a few minutes because one of the two goals was apparently not properly anchored.

Hertha continues away misery

Meanwhile, Hertha BSC is not making progress in the relegation battle due to its weakness away from home. After the last two home wins, the Berliners conceded their seventh away defeat in a row on Sunday with a 1:4 (0:2) at Bayer Leverkusen.

In 14th place, the capital city have just one point ahead of bottom VfL Bochum. The Werkself from Leverkusen, with ÖFB team goalkeeper Patrick Pentz on the bench, scored their ninth win of the season and has not yet put an end to the fight for a European starting place.

Sardar Azmoun (12th), Jeremie Frimpong (21st), Moussa Diaby (60th) and Amine Adli (73rd) scored for the table ninth. With one of the best performances under coach Xabi Alonso, the Werkself put in a successful dress rehearsal for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Ferencvaros Budapest on Thursday. For the Berliners it was only enough for a goal from Dodi Lukebakio with a penalty kick (67th).

