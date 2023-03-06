Katarina Grujić spoke for the first time about the story that there is an intimate recording of her.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

Katarina Grujić was a guest on the show “Sceniranje” on Kurir television and on that occasion talked about numerous current affairs, but also topics that she had not talked about before for the media.

At the very beginning, she revealed what her first steps on stage looked like, but also how much her fee was then, and then commented for the first time on the story about her alleged intimate recording. One of her starts was in Zvezde Grand, where she took eighth place in the final, and just then the story leaked that there was a home video of her.

“It came out on the day of the final, but that’s not true. I didn’t find out who did something like that. I don’t have that video and it doesn’t exist, because if it existed, it would have come out today, we can’t cover it up. I don’t know who tried something like that sabotage on the day of the final, maybe that’s why I stayed in eighth place. Admittedly, I’m not guilty because it happened, because after everything I proved who I am and what I am,” the singer began, then continued:

“I’m interested in recording good songs, showing my voice, appearance, attitude, charisma and being there for my audience, because I’m here for them, not for anyone else. They always praised me for being the best dressed, looking and talking in to my group and everything. I was always on the level, people probably didn’t like that.”

See also Netherlands: we evaluate the price cap but it may not work 00:41

